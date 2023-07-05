FPPD: Two Suspects in Custody for June 13 Liquor Store Robbery

FPPD /

Fort Pierce - Wednesday July 5, 2023: Fort Pierce Police have arrested two suspects and charged them with involvement in the June 13 armed robbery of the Fort Pierce Discount Liquor.

FPPD Detectives arrested:



22-year-old Tyshawn Lamar Pompey, pictured in photo 1 carrying the handgun, wearing a brightly color logo on the chest of his black sweat shirt, and a mask.

21-year-old Apriel T. Parker, woman pictured in photo 2 wearing shorts and a grey hoodie.

Both were charged with robbery with a firearm. In a release the Fort Pierce Police Department expressed its gratitude for the public’s assistance in the arrest of the two suspects.

The third suspect is still at large, that person is pictured below on the right wearing checkered pants and a black hoodie and mask.

FPPD /

FPPD ask anyone with information about the whereabout of the third person or the armed robbery itself to contact FPPD Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 (office), 772-979-1451 (cell) or send him an email at: kmohamed@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.