Trump's Lawyers Seek Indefinite Delay in Fort Pierce Classified Documents Trial

Fort Pierce - Tuesday July 11, 2023: Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are seeking an indefinite delay in the start of his Fort Pierce felony trial in which he is accused of illegally taking and refusing to return classified documents he took with him after leaving the White House.

Judge Aileen Cannon initially set a trial date of August 14 following the Government's request for a speedy trial, however the Government then requested a four month delay until December 11 arguing that the defense, not the prosecution, needs the extra time.

Late Monday Trump's lawyers filed their response asking Judge Cannon to deny the Government's request for a December 11 trial date and requesting that the start of the trial be postponed until after all "substantive motions" had been heard and decided. If granted that could push the start of the trial until after the 2024 presidential election.

In their response, Trump's lawyers point out that the Court presides over an "extraordinary case ... advanced by the administration of a sitting President against his chief rival." They argue that "a measured consideration and timeline that allows for a careful review of the procedures that led to this indictment ... best serves the interests of the Defendants and the public." And because of the "extraordinary nature of this action, there is most assuredly no reason for any expedited trial, and the ends of justice are best served by a continuance."

In addition Trump's lawyer express confidence that the indictment will be dismissed maintaining that "the various criminals statutes at issue (have) never been addressed by any court ... and the potential inability to select an impartial jury during a national Presidential election."

Judge Cannon has not yet responded.

Former President Trump is accused of violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice by taking classified documents with him when he left office, refusing to return them, and concealing and misleading investigators who sought the return of those documents. He has pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts.

Judge Cannon has ordered "all hearings" to be held in her courtroom in the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. United States Courthouse , in Fort Pierce.