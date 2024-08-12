IRC Sheriff Releases Name of Vero Beach Fatal Shooting Victim - 24-year-old Robert Trusty III

Indian River County - Monday August 12, 2024: The victim in last Thursday night's fatal shooting in Vero Beach has been identified by the Indian River County Sheriff's (IRCSO) Office as 24-year-old Robert Trusty III .

A 911 caller reported the shooting to the Sheriff's office at 8:50 PM on August 8th. Deputies were dispatched to the reported location in the 3100 Block of 43rd Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Trusty suffering from several gunshot wounds and unresponsive. Trusty was rushed to the Cleveland Clinic of Indian River County where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

A release from the Sheriff's Office states that all available resources work through the night Thursday, including patrol deputies, detectives, and the crime scene unit.

"Detectives have identified several persons of interest who may have been involved in this incident," states the release posted on the IRCSO Facebook page, but no arrests have been made yet.

“We are committed to solving this murder," said Sheriff Eric Flowers, adding that he is also "hopeful that residents in the Gifford community will continue to come forward with information.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal shooting or has information related to it, is asked to contact the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office at: 772-569-6700 or you can call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers tip line and remain anonymous at 1-800-273-TIPS.