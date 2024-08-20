Port St. Lucie Police Seek Help Identifying 1 Suspect, and 3 Witnesses, to Last Friday's Shooting Outside the VYBZ Lounge

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 20, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect, and three witnesses to last Friday's early morning shooting outside the the VYBZ Lounge.

Two men, a 45-year-old, and a 25-year-old, were shot and wounded after they got into a vehicle after leaving the night club.

Someone inside an older dark colored sedan drove by and fired into the victim's vehicle, striking the man sitting in the front passenger seat, and hitting another man siting in the rear passenger seat. The driver was not hit and was able to drive the two injured men to Cleveland Clinic Hospital where officials called in police, as required, at 2:10 AM that morning, August 16. Both wounded men were later discharged from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The PSLPD has issued a BOLO or 'Be On the Look Out' notice describing the suspect pictured here as a white male with short red hair. He was wearing all black clothing and black sneakers. The BOLO includes a picture of a black sedan which is said to be the suspect vehicle.

Pictures of three witnesses are also included. They are not considered suspects, but are believed to be witnesses to the event.

PSLPD needs help identifying all four men.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information about it is urged to call Detective Kristin Meyer at (772) 807-4400. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.