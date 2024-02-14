FHP Trooper Zachary Fink Eulogized During Monday Memorial Service

FHP

St. Lucie County - Wednesday February 14, 2024: The life of Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Zachary “Zach” Fink was honored Monday during a memorial service held at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie.

Trooper Fink’s life was cut short on Friday, February 2, after Michael Anthony Addison fled a traffic stop from the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office earlier that morning, leading to a crash on I-95 that claimed Trooper Fink's life and the life of truck driver. Addison is a convicted felon who at the time had multiple warrants out for him. He is now in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail on a no-bond hold.

Traveling at a high rate of speed, Addison made a U-Turn on I-95 and proceeded to travel in the wrong direction. Trooper Fink crashed while attempting to stop him from continuing to endanger the public.

In attendance for the service were friends, family, members of the public, statewide and out-of-state law enforcement, Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, President of the Florida Senate Kathleen Passidomo, Speaker of the House Paul Renner, and other elected and appointed officials.

FHP Colonel Gary Howze II addressed the attendees and extended appreciation to fellow agencies and community members for their support. He stated, “The ultimate sacrifice is in life. It’s not in death.” He expressed this sacrifice extends to the loved ones of law enforcement officers, “The ultimate sacrifice is not being able to have breakfast with your fiancé on February 2, not having your friend fishing with you the morning after he finishes his tour of duty, and not receiving a return phone call from your son when you had to go to work early and cut the conversation a little bit short.”

FHP Colonel Howze said Trooper Fink had the desire to help people since the age of six. “Zach was living his dream every day as a Florida State Trooper," he said.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner spoke on what it means to be a Florida State Trooper and the responsibilities, honor and challenges associated with wearing the FHP badge.

Trooper Fink could have called off the pursuit of Addison, he said, but instead, “he fought on" because he was "a State Trooper" and a Florida State Trooper "is someone who will stay in the fight and they’re someone who gets the job done regardless of the benefit or risk.”

Gifts & Donated Items:

Trooper Zachary Fink Family

C/O Captain Allen Sapp

Florida Highway Patrol

2929 North 25th Street

Fort Pierce, FL 34946

Monetary Contributions:

FHP Advisory Council

Online (Preferred Method): https://www.fhpadvisorycouncil.org/how-to-get-involved

There is a donate link at the bottom of the page, indicate “Trooper Zachary Fink” in the “Write a Note” section.

By Mail:

Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council

P.O. Box 644150

Vero Beach, FL 32964